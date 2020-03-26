Deputy Commissioner visits Namal Lake

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah on Thursday directed the officers of Wild Life for coloring the limitations of Namal lake

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah on Thursday directed the officers of Wild Life for coloring the limitations of Namal lake.

The deputy commissioner along with Assistant Commissioner Farhan Mujtaba, Deputy Director Wildlife, Muahmmad Anwar and XEN Building Ali Nawaz visited the Namal Lake and inspected the suggested different sites for the construction of a Rest House near the lake.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner directed the XEN building and officers of Wildlife for choosing attractive site for the construction of the rest house that presented clear view of the lake.

Briefing the deputy commissioner, the Wildlife officer Muhammad Anwar Zaman said that on the direction of Punjab government, Rs 188 million would be spent for the restoration of the lake.

He further told that under the project besides recreational facilities there would be constructed Information Center, Huts, Bird Watching Tower and Check Post .

For the construction of the rest house, Rs 23 million had been released so far, he added.