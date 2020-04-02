Deputy Commissioner visits vegetable market, pharmacies, flour sale points

Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed paid a surprised visit to the vegetable and fruits market here on Thursday

BAHWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed paid a surprised visit to the vegetable and fruits market here on Thursday.

He inspected the auction process and directed the vendors to sell fruits and vegetables at government fixed prices.

He also asked shopkeepers and others to take care of hygiene and cleanliness in the wake of COVID 19.

Deputy Commissioner also visited pharmacies and medical stores located opposite to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

He asked them to ensure a safe distance between visiting customers. Later, he visited flour sale points situated in different areas of the city. He said that there was no shortage of flour in the district and it was available in adequate quantity.