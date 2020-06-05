UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Warns Of Strict Action Against Violation Of Dengue SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq Friday said that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance in the anti-dengue campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq Friday said that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance in the anti-dengue campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

He said the staff deployed for anti-dengue drive had been told that no negligence would be tolerated and directed them to ensure 100 percent attendance.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwal Ul Haq, Assistant Commissioners Rawalpindi city and Tehsil Kahuta visited their respective areas to review the performance and quality of work of anti-dengue surveillance teams.

The AC Kahuta inspected the activities of indoor and outdoor surveillance teams and checked the attendance and worksheet of the field teams. While the AC city during his visit to UC-39 Teli Mohalla was briefed that the field teams had completed the second phase according to anti-dengue micro plan.

The anti-dengue field staff Incharge briefed him that now surveillance of locked houses were being carried out as per SOPs while pamphlets were also being distributed among the shopkeepers for raising awareness.

