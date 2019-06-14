UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Witnesses Mock Exercises Held By Rescue 1122

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Shashmahi Canal near Bahawalpur Airport to witness mock exercises held by Rescue 1122 Emergency Service

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Shashmahi Canal near Bahawalpur Airport to witness mock exercises held by Rescue 1122 Emergency Service.

The mock exercises involved tube boats, engine boats, scuba apparatus, and lifeguards.

Besides Rescue 1122, other departments including District Health Authority and Civil Defence also participated in the mock exercises.

The purpose of the exercises was to test the emergency equipment and abilities of rescue workers in case of emergency situations. Deputy Commissioner suggested to establish a control room and create better coordination among departments to tackle any untoward situation.

