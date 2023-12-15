Open Menu

Deputy Registrar UAP Successfully Defends PhD Dissertation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Deputy Registrar University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP) Muhammad Bilal on Friday successfully defended PhD dissertation in Computer Science on "Context Aware Deep Learning Model for Detection of Roman urdu Hate Speech on Social Media Platform".

Muhammad Bilal completed his PhD under the supervision of Associate Prof Dr Atif Khan, Chairman, Department of Computer Science, Islamia College University Peshawar.

His PhD thesis was evaluated by professors from South Korea and Malaysia. In the defense seminar, he successfully defended his dissertation by answering questions posed by the participants.

Prof Dr Azhar Rauf, University of Peshawar and Prof Dr Sajid Anwar, IM Sciences were his external examiners while Dr Shaukat Ali, Assistant Prof ICPU was his Co-Supervisor.

Participants and employees of the University of Agriculture Peshawar congratulated the Supervisor Dr Atif Khan and Scholar Muhammad Bilal over completing the PhD's degree and hoped that this research would be beneficial in the field of computer science.

More Stories From Pakistan