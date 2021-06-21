Dera citizens welcome approval of budget for UAD

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD), Vice Chancellor on Monday welcomed the recently approved budget of KP government for University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Vice Chancellor of the UAD Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) said that it will further improve the performance of the university.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan, having rich agricultural potential, needs proper technology and manpower to boost its food production.

He mention that UAD with the help of this budget will recruit highly qualified personnel and provide them the latest technical support for increasing the production of their major crops like wheat, sugarcane, dates, sugar beet and vegetables.

The decision was also welcomed by the public and said that the University of Agriculture has already been serving the area and the recent decision would speed up their performance by alleviating different problems they had to face earlier.