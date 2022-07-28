Dera police arrest two accused, seize vehicle

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arresting two accused with arms during ongoing operations here on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of police department, Station House Officer(SHO) Panyala Police Station Abdul Ghaffar along with his team conducted operation against criminals in the area and during which two accused including Anwar and Muhammad Nawaz were arrested.

The police recovered one kalashnikov, one pistol, 85 cartridges and ammunition from their possession.

The police also arrested a narcotics dealer namely Tanveer and recovered 515 grams of hashish from his possession. Cases were registered against the arrested accused.

Meanwhile, Daraban police seized a no-custom paid car at Daraban checkpost.

The police spokesperson said that SHO Daraban Rashid Khan and Incharge Daraban checkpost Hawaldar Muhammad Akram halted a suspected vehicle which was heading towards Dera Ismail Khan from Zhob.

After checking the documents, the vehicle was declared non-custom paid and handed it over to the custom officials.