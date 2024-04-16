Open Menu

Dera Police Arrested 2 Drug Peddlers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers

Dera police during the operation arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish in the limits of Gomal University Police station on Tuesday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish in the limits of Gomal University Police station on Tuesday.

On the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Malik Imran conducted an action against drug dealers and recovered 250 grams of hashish and 240 grams of ice from the possession of Anjum Sohail son of Falakshir resident of Jhok Qureshi.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Atiq son of Amiruddin resident of Mohalla Mujahid Nagar was arrested and police recovered 250 grams of hashish and 260 grams of ice from his possession.

Police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

