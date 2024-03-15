Dera Police Foil Arms Smuggling Bid, Recover Cache Of Arms
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The district police on Friday claimed to have foiled an arms smuggling attempt recovering a cache of arms here in the limits of Dera Town Police Station.
According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Imran Khattak along with SHO Khalid Javed and Incharge of Khhutti police check post Muhammd Idrees during snap checking stopped a white coloured Double-Cabin Dala bearing registration number (KX-1525) for checking.
The two persons travelling in the said Dala introduced themselves as Abdul Malik son of Abdullah resident of Quetta and Mehrab Khan son of Qubad Khan resident of Hangu.
During the checking, the police recovered illegal arms including eight 30-bore pistols and 15000 cartridges which were skillfully hidden in the secret cavities of the vehicle.
The police arrested both the accused and registered a case against them. The police started further investigation from them.
