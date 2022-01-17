UrduPoint.com

Desecration Of Building Bylaws Continues In City Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Contrary to the policy of the Punjab government, violation of building bylaws was being committed in different localities of the city, especially in Satellite Town, apparently in connivance with the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) officials and building inspectors

Illegal constructions of four, five and seven Marla houses were rampant on two, four and six Kanal plots, meant for single unit construction, in A, B, C, D, E-Blocks, 4th road, 5th road and around the Holy Family hospital, which was tantamount to sheer violation of the building bylaws.

Group leader Traders Association Commercial Market, Rizwan Sunny, told APP that the commercial plazas were being built without seeking approval of maps from the authorities concerned, and now they were running into hundreds.

He said the building inspector had turned a blind eye to the illegal activities in the area, which were not possible without the backing of the concerned staff.

Rizwan demanded Commissioner Rawalpindi to initiate an inquiry against those commercial buildings built during the last three years illegally.

Another resident, Sardar Nasir Khan, demanded operation against the illegal constructions besides stern action against the corrupt elements. When contacted, official sources in the MCR said that legal action would be taken against the building bylaws violators and the staff found involved in corrupt practices.

