Deserving people to get cash assistance at field camps of banks, retailers, Pitafi says

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) ::Advisor to Chief Minister Muhammad Hanif Pitafi said on Friday that billions of rupees would be distributed among the deserving people through field camps of banks and retailers after physical verification.

He said this in a meeting with divisional and district administration and officials of different departments to discuss ways and means to verify the applicants and distribute financial assistance.

Pitafi disclosed that financial assistance under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has been increased by Rs 1000 and beneficiaries would receive Rs 3000 per month instead of quarterly instalment.

He said that under the emergency cash programme, the deserving people would get Rs 3000 per month. Moreover, under the plan to help daily wagers who lost their daily earnings due to lockdown, the deaerving people would get Rs 12000, he said adding that the process of online registration has begun.

Commissioner Naseem Sadiq said that those registered online would go through physical verification and help from Imams of mosques, Lumberdars, Patwari, secretary union council, education, livestock and other sources would be sought for the purpose.

Verification teams would be provided masks, gloves and necessary protective material.

After scrutiny and verification, method of payment would be decided and government was working on it, commissioner said.

He said that schools and colleges halls and other buildings could be utilized for payment to deserving people.

He added that people would be informed about the payment date in advance at each union council.

Deputy commissioner Tahir Farooq said that 195,393 deserving people were already getting financial assistance in DG Khan, however, data of daily wagers was being compiled.

BISP official Malik Zafar Ali said that 3.5 million registered families were getting assistance including 1.8 million families in Punjab and 471,116 families in DG Khan division.