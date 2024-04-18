Desilting of Nallah Bhed starts

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said work has been started

on desilting of Nallah Bhed passing through the city under the supervision of the

district council.

By cleaning the canal before the monsoon rains, maximum water flow will be ensured.

The Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) has been instructed to start work immediately for desilting of sewerage lines, road side drains and disposal stations

of the city.