Detained Youth Among Three Martyred By Indian Troops In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Detained youth among three martyred by Indian troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three more Kashmiri youth in the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), one of the two youth martyred by Indian troops and paramilitary forces in the garb of a so-called cordon and search operation in Lolab area of Kupwara district was already in the custody of Indian army.

He was brought to the operation site and shot dead by the troops in a fake encounter.

A third youth was martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Chatapora area of Pulwama district.

Pertinently, the death toll of martyrs, killed by Indian troops during cordon and search operation reached to seven during past 24 hours in the Kashmir valley.

