Development course concludes at Emergency services academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :An international Programme for Enhancement of Emergency Response (PEER) regarding instructor development course concluded at Emergency Services academy (Rescue 1122) here on Saturday.

A total of 27 participants from Punjab Emergency Service, PDMA Baluchistan, Azad Kashmir and Motorway Police graduated in the course which was conducted in collaboration with USAID, ADPC Thailand and NSET Nepal and in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan for capacity building of emergency services in Pakistan and South Asia.

Director General (DG) Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated all graduate participants, who had been trained in five days training programme.

He said it was an honour that Punjab Emergency Service being a partner organization of the PEER programme had the capacity to conduct international courses.

Thule Rie, International Course Monitor and Emod Mani Dicshit President NSET, Nepal congratulated the course participants and also extended their greetings for the PEER instructors.

They said that instructors were the instrumental tools, who develop the teams across the region to enhance the capacity of the emergency responders in the country.

They appreciated the training facilities provided by the Emergency Services Academy for the course.

On this occasion, Registrar Emergency Services Academy Dr Farhan Khalid briefed the participants.

The participants also demonstrated individual and group presentations.