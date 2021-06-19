UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Course Concludes At Emergency Services Academy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 11:29 PM

Development course concludes at Emergency services academy

An international Programme for Enhancement of Emergency Response (PEER) regarding instructor development course concluded at Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :An international Programme for Enhancement of Emergency Response (PEER) regarding instructor development course concluded at Emergency Services academy (Rescue 1122) here on Saturday.

A total of 27 participants from Punjab Emergency Service, PDMA Baluchistan, Azad Kashmir and Motorway Police graduated in the course which was conducted in collaboration with USAID, ADPC Thailand and NSET Nepal and in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan for capacity building of emergency services in Pakistan and South Asia.

Director General (DG) Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated all graduate participants, who had been trained in five days training programme.

He said it was an honour that Punjab Emergency Service being a partner organization of the PEER programme had the capacity to conduct international courses.

Thule Rie, International Course Monitor and Emod Mani Dicshit President NSET, Nepal congratulated the course participants and also extended their greetings for the PEER instructors.

They said that instructors were the instrumental tools, who develop the teams across the region to enhance the capacity of the emergency responders in the country.

They appreciated the training facilities provided by the Emergency Services Academy for the course.

On this occasion, Registrar Emergency Services Academy Dr Farhan Khalid briefed the participants.

The participants also demonstrated individual and group presentations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Thailand Punjab Motorway Nepal Azad Jammu And Kashmir Rescue 1122 All From Asia

Recent Stories

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

2 minutes ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

2 minutes ago

FM expects Afghan leadership to workout well negot ..

24 minutes ago

Barcelona sign Depay on free transfer from Lyon

24 minutes ago

Govt committed to ensure transparency in electoral ..

24 minutes ago

S.Africa all out for 298 in first Test against WI

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.