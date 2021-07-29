Development of Gwadar Port, CPEC to promote regional trade: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said the development of Gwadar Deep Seaport and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would eventually promote regional trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said the development of Gwadar Deep Seaport and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would eventually promote regional trade.

He said that as Baluchistan required special attention for the redressal of its past grievances, the Federal government was taking measures for the progress and prosperity of the province.

The President was talking to Governor Baluchistan Syed Zahoor Agha and Acting Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, who called on him here.

Provincial Ombudsman Baluchistan Nazar Muhammad Baloch was also present in the meeting.

The President said that with federal government taking steps to bring Baluchistan at par with other provinces, the Prime Minister's Baluchistan Package will also bring about prosperity in the province.

He said that the government, besides taking measures on the development of skills among youth in Baluchistan, was also working for the creation of employment opportunities in the province.

The President on this occasion also congratulated Syed Zahoor Agha on assuming the office of Governor Baluchistan.