Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was utilising all resources for the uplift of the tribal districts and also carrying out development projects on priority basis

Addressing a consultative meeting with elders of Bajaur district in Tehsil Nawagai, he said that the provincial government as per the vision and directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan was giving priority to merged areas.

He assured the people of Bajaur district that all development projects would be executed in all the merged districts without any discrimination.

The minister said the government acknowledges and honours the sacrifices rendered by tribal people for maintaining peace in the region and would address their issues at all cost.

Lodhi said that the issue of artificial price-hike would soon be overcome as the government had already taken pragmatic measures to provide all edible commodities on cheap rates to people and for the purpose Sasta bazaars were being established across the province.

He further said the government would utilize all available resources for well-being of the people and would take the profiteers and hoarders to task.

On the occasion the tribal elders apprised the minister about their issues.