Development of South Punjab top priority of govt: Minister

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the development and prosperity of South Punjab is the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government. A mega development plan has been prepared for Bahawalpur.

He expressed these views in a function held at the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries here on Thursday.

The minister said a great urban transport project will be launched soon in Bahawalpur. He said that all possible steps would be taken to solve the business community's problems and to provide best facilities to the investors.

He said that Bahawalpur Industrial Estate would be started soon. In order to meet the needs of the industry, specific steps would be taken to promote technical education and provide employment opportunities.

Health cards have been issued to all the industrial workers, labourers and farmers of the province this year. Commissioner Bahawalpur Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said that the government has set up eight special economic zones including Bahawalpur where industrial estates is being set up at a cost of Rs 4.5 billion.

President Chamber of Commerce and Industries Chaudhry Tanveer Mahmood apprised the minister about the problems of the business community. Member National Assembly (MNA) Malik Farooq Azam, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Samiullah Chaudhry, and members of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in the function.

The provincial finance minister planted a sapling in the lawn of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.