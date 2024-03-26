Open Menu

Development Projects Worth Rs110m Re-initiated In Havelian

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Development projects worth Rs110m re-initiated in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Former Federal Minister and General Secretary PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Javaid Abbasi Tuesday has resumed development initiative in Havelian Khokhar Mera with a cost of 110 million rupees.

According to the details, the project involving the carpeting and drainage from Ayub Bridge Havelian to Khokhar Mera, has been revived at a cost of Rs. 110 million following appeals from local residents.

The decision to restart the project was met with gratitude and appreciation from the community members.

The residents highlighted the longstanding issue of rainwater entering people's houses and expressed their gratitude to Murtaza Javaid Abbasi for promptly addressing their concerns and initiating the necessary work.

Former MNA Murtaza Javaid Abbasi, acknowledging the community's trust and support, emphasized the importance of delivering on promises and promptly directed the relevant authorities to ensure the smooth and timely execution of the development project. He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serving the people, regardless of his current position of power.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Havelian From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

2 hours ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

3 hours ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

3 hours ago
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

3 hours ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

4 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

5 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan