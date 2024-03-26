Development projects worth Rs110m re-initiated in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Former Federal Minister and General Secretary PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Javaid Abbasi Tuesday has resumed development initiative in Havelian Khokhar Mera with a cost of 110 million rupees.

According to the details, the project involving the carpeting and drainage from Ayub Bridge Havelian to Khokhar Mera, has been revived at a cost of Rs. 110 million following appeals from local residents.

The decision to restart the project was met with gratitude and appreciation from the community members.

The residents highlighted the longstanding issue of rainwater entering people's houses and expressed their gratitude to Murtaza Javaid Abbasi for promptly addressing their concerns and initiating the necessary work.

Former MNA Murtaza Javaid Abbasi, acknowledging the community's trust and support, emphasized the importance of delivering on promises and promptly directed the relevant authorities to ensure the smooth and timely execution of the development project. He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serving the people, regardless of his current position of power.