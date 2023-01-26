Development work on SCB housing project to start in Feb: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that the process of tender regarding the Supreme Court Bar (SCB) Housing Project was in progress and the development work would be started by the mid of February

A delegation of Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association called on the minister here.

The delegation comprised of Senior Vice President Muhammad Yousaf Mughal, Vice President Adnan Ejaz Sheikh, Finance Secretary Hifza Bukhari and Executive Committee Members Aamir Shabbir, Abdul Malik Baloch, Yasir Zahoor Abbasi, Saleem Akhtar Warraich, Muhammad Mohsin Virk, Irfan Mir Halepota, Manoj Kumar Tejwani.

The delegation apprised the minister regarding the problems they were facing.

The minister assured all possible cooperation in that regard.

Regarding the grant in-aid, the minister apprised the delegation that the cheque of Rs 20 million would be handed over to the bar within a week.

The delegation reiterated determination to carry forward the ideology of late Asma Jahangir and late Abdul Latif Afridi.