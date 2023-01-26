UrduPoint.com

Development Work On SCB Housing Project To Start In Feb: Federal Minister For Law And Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Development work on SCB housing project to start in Feb: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that the process of tender regarding the Supreme Court Bar (SCB) Housing Project was in progress and the development work would be started by the mid of February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that the process of tender regarding the Supreme Court Bar (SCB) Housing Project was in progress and the development work would be started by the mid of February.

A delegation of Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association called on the minister here.

The delegation comprised of Senior Vice President Muhammad Yousaf Mughal, Vice President Adnan Ejaz Sheikh, Finance Secretary Hifza Bukhari and Executive Committee Members Aamir Shabbir, Abdul Malik Baloch, Yasir Zahoor Abbasi, Saleem Akhtar Warraich, Muhammad Mohsin Virk, Irfan Mir Halepota, Manoj Kumar Tejwani.

The delegation apprised the minister regarding the problems they were facing.

The minister assured all possible cooperation in that regard.

Regarding the grant in-aid, the minister apprised the delegation that the cheque of Rs 20 million would be handed over to the bar within a week.

The delegation reiterated determination to carry forward the ideology of late Asma Jahangir and late Abdul Latif Afridi.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Progress February Asma Jahangir Standard Chartered Pakistan Afridi All Million Housing

Recent Stories

UAE GBC explores stronger cooperation with Women’s Forum of Parliamentary Asse ..

8 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Former Paraguay President, Current Vi ..

US Sanctions Former Paraguay President, Current Vice President for Corruption - ..

3 minutes ago
 Markets rise on better-than-expected US growth

Markets rise on better-than-expected US growth

4 minutes ago
 Strict action against illegal housing schemes: DG ..

Strict action against illegal housing schemes: DG MDA

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at $ 9.45 billion

4 minutes ago
 Vinicius effigy hung from bridge before Madrid der ..

Vinicius effigy hung from bridge before Madrid derby

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.