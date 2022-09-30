DFP denounces Modi-led fascist regime for hatching conspiracies against Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, headed by incarcerated Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has denounced the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government for hatching one after another conspiracy to deprive the Kashmiris of the places of great Muslim cultural, historical and religious significance.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar took strong exception to the recent assertion of BJP leader and Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi, wherein she hinted at the grabbing the land of Eidgah in Srinagar in the name of building a hospital.

The DFP said apart from its political significance, Eidgah Srinagar has since long been an epicenter of religious and cultural activities.

It termed the construction of a hospital in Eidgah as Modi government's ploy to grab the precious land.

It said that in the name of so-called development, the RSS influenced Modi regime was hell bent upon erasing each and every thing from the history that symbolizes Kashmiri Muslims' political, cultural and religious identity.

RSS-backed Modi government, the DFP said, is encroaching upon the Waqf board lands and properties, which is also an infringement of the religious affairs of the Muslims.

It deplored that the Indian government on one hand talks about the development and building of healthcare facilities in IIOJK while on the other, it is not allowing the Kashmiri diaspora to invest in the health sector in the occupied territory.