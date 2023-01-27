DG Law, Human Rights KP visits central jail Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General of the Directorate of Law and Human Rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Saad S Khan visited the district central jail and inspected facilities being provided to inmates.

Upon arrival, he was presented with a guard of honor, followed by a presentation by jail superintendent Samiullah Khan Shinwari about facilities and arrangements made for the inmates.

He visited the women's section, ration store, juvenile section, kitchen, and all other sections of the jail and reviewed arrangements there.

He met with inmates who expressed satisfaction with the facilities being provided by the jail administration.

He also visited the kitchen (Langar Khana) and took stock of the cleanliness condition and food that was provided to inmates. The DG also inspected facilities and medicine availability for patients.

He expressed satisfaction with the facilities and arrangements made by the jail administration.