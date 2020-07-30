UrduPoint.com
DG Levies Force Calls On Balochistan Home Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Director General of Levies Force Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani called on Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Langove on Thursday and briefed about the overall performance of the Levies Force.

Praising the overall performance of the Levies Force during the meeting, the Home Minister Ziaullah Longove said that the Levies Force was playing a crucial role in restoring law and order.

The Home Minister said that the Levies Force has to play its effective role to enhance performances in respective areas of the province, saying that the provincial government has laid the foundation for a new culture of merit and transparency in the province and recruitment in Levies Force is being done on merit basis.

He said that all resources were being utilized to modernize the Levies Force adding that short term deployment of 4,000 people has been recruited in Levies Force on merit basis to ensure security measures at the district level for the interest of province and public.

He refused baseless allegations which were made against the Levies Force and regarding recruitment of Levies Force in some areas while all employments have been made on merit basis, saying that some political parties were making such negative propaganda for saving their political reputation.

He stated that those people should avoid such baseless allegations and such criticizing would harm the soft image of the Levies Force, saying that there was peace in Balochistan due to numerous sacrifices of security forces.

On this occasion, DG Levies informed the Home Minister that 128 employees of the Levies Department who are from Awaran District, Gwadar, Qila Saifullah, Kachhi, Kharan. , Panjgur, Surab, Ketch (Turbat), Washuk, and DG Levies Office Quetta have been promoted to various posts of Grade 5 to 14.

DG Levies further said that the recruitment of educated and well-rounded youth would be done on merit basis for the interest of province peace.

