DG PHA Inaugurates 'I Love Multan' Monument

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

DG PHA inaugurates 'I Love Multan' monument

Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan, inaugurated 'I LOVE MULTAN' monument in Golbagh Gulgasht here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan, inaugurated 'I love Multan' monument in Golbagh Gulgasht here on Wednesday.

On this occasion he also planted a sapling.

DG Parks and Horticulture Authority said that measures were being taken to increase the beauty of the city.

He said that chowks and green belts as well as parks were being beautified under public-private partnership and such measures will continue in future also. He said that orders have been issued to provide water coolers to the Malis working on Green belts and to ensure the supply of cold water to the Malis performing their duties on the roads and green belts.

In connection with Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria Multani, additional duties of employees have been imposed at Fort Qasim.

