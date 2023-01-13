UrduPoint.com

DG Rangers Visit FPCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DG Rangers visit FPCCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas on Friday visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and met with its office bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG Rangers said the business community was the backbone of the country's economy, according to a news release.

He said the businessmen should play their full role for economic stability, adding that Karachi was an economic hub of the country and peaceful conditions were the guarantee of economic development.

Major General Azhar Waqas said that the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies were taking effective measures to control crime.

On the occasion, the FPCCI members paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by all the law enforcement agencies and their martyrs for establishing peace in the megalopolis. They also appreciated the coordinated measures taken by Sindh Rangers for the security.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Martyrs Shaheed Business Chambers Of Commerce Hub All Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

2 minutes ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

1 hour ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

4 hours ago
 PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.