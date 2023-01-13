DG Rangers visit FPCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas on Friday visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and met with its office bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG Rangers said the business community was the backbone of the country's economy, according to a news release.

He said the businessmen should play their full role for economic stability, adding that Karachi was an economic hub of the country and peaceful conditions were the guarantee of economic development.

Major General Azhar Waqas said that the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies were taking effective measures to control crime.

On the occasion, the FPCCI members paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by all the law enforcement agencies and their martyrs for establishing peace in the megalopolis. They also appreciated the coordinated measures taken by Sindh Rangers for the security.