UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

#DGFIAExposesImranKhan Trending Top In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:35 PM

#DGFIAExposesImranKhan trending top in Pakistan

Former FIA DG Bashir Memon has made startling revelations during a TV program including terrorism cases against PML-N leaders and a case against sitting SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) former Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon made startling revelations about demands of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In tv program hosted Shahzaib Khanzada, Bashir Memon said he was asked to lodge terrorism cases against PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

“First he asked for terrorism case in a case related to education reforms, secondly when a picture of a rally surfaced and third in judge video scandal case,”said Bashir Mehmon while explaining the demands of PM Khan.

In intro of his program, Shahzaib Khanzada has said that former DG FIA Bashir Memon exposed many hidden demands including registration of a case against sitting judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

He said, according to Bashir Mehmon, the government had wanted to lodge case against the sitting judge of the Supreme Court. Bashir Mehmon told the government authorities that lodging case against SC judge legally was not possible and that it was the jurisdiction of the Supreme Judicial Council to take any case, if any, against the sitting judge.

Social media users are sharing the clips of the programs and making different comments on these latest revelations about the sitting government’s demands from former DG FIA Bashir Memon.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Scandal Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Federal Investigation Agency Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Safety fence erected around Quid's portrait

19 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

19 minutes ago

Rouhani says leak aimed to create 'discord' amid I ..

19 minutes ago

Moscow Ready to Restore Conditions for Embassies W ..

24 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Romania Did Not Explain Decision to Ex ..

24 minutes ago

Lavrov Points to UK's Subversive Role in Russia-EU ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.