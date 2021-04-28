DGFIAExposesImranKhan trending top in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Former FIA DG Bashir Memon has made startling revelations during a TV program including terrorism cases against PML-N leaders and a case against sitting SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) former Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon made startling revelations about demands of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In tv program hosted Shahzaib Khanzada, Bashir Memon said he was asked to lodge terrorism cases against PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

“First he asked for terrorism case in a case related to education reforms, secondly when a picture of a rally surfaced and third in judge video scandal case,”said Bashir Mehmon while explaining the demands of PM Khan.

In intro of his program, Shahzaib Khanzada has said that former DG FIA Bashir Memon exposed many hidden demands including registration of a case against sitting judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

He said, according to Bashir Mehmon, the government had wanted to lodge case against the sitting judge of the Supreme Court. Bashir Mehmon told the government authorities that lodging case against SC judge legally was not possible and that it was the jurisdiction of the Supreme Judicial Council to take any case, if any, against the sitting judge.

Social media users are sharing the clips of the programs and making different comments on these latest revelations about the sitting government’s demands from former DG FIA Bashir Memon.