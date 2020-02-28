DHO sets up control room to deal with potential corona threats

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Irshad Memon, while declaring emergency, has setup control rooms to deal with threats posed by the Novel Corona virus

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Irshad Memon, while declaring emergency, has setup control rooms to deal with threats posed by the Novel Corona virus.

According to handout issued on Friday, leaves of doctors and para medical staff have been cancelled while special teams also constituted at district and tahseel hospitals.

Irshad Memon further appointed Dr. Khalid Saddiqui and Dr. Aneel Kumar, district surveillance officer, as focal persons with phone numbers 03337062127 and 03332653153 respectively.

The DHO called for round the clock vigilance and taking necessary measures for preparedness, prevention, control and response to the threat of corona-virus.