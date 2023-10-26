DI Khan police confiscate 5,000 litres of Iranian diesel, NCP items

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Dera police have conducted successful operations resulting in the seizure of 5000 litres of Iranian Diesel and non-customs paid (NCP) items worth millions of rupees within the jurisdiction of the Darazinda and Kirri Khasor police stations.

According to the police spokesman, Darazinda police station led by SDPO Darazanda circle Sherullah Khan along with SHO Fawad Khan with in-charge Aman Mela check post Rahmanullah conducted successful action against smuggling of non-custom paid items. Police team stopped vehicle No. 3574, during the inspection, police recovered a substantial quantity of NCP items from the vehicle including 151 sacks of shoppers, 32 boxes of China salt, 65 cartons chocolates, 834 boxes of jam, 233 cartons cheese, 44 cartons toffee and chocolates and 36 boxes of Ties. The value of the recovered non-customs paid goods was estimated at Rs.

1.8 millions.

Meanwhile, Kirri Khasor police station led by SDPO Paharpur circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Malik Imran foiled the smuggling attempts of diesel and seized 1500 liters of Iranian diesel from the possession of Mohammad Rahim son of Amir Shah resident of Multan.

While during another action, Amir Khan, son of Khan Mohammad resident of Quetta was arrested and 1700 liters of Iranian diesel recovered from his possession.

Another accused Hikmatyar son of Achakzai resident of Quetta was arrested and 1800 liters of Iranian diesel recovered from his possession. The value of the seized NCP diesel was Rs. 1.5 millions.

Later, police handed over the recovered NCP items and diesel to the customs authorities and the separate cases have been registered against the arrested persons.