Different deptts at S.Punjab Secretariat serving masses amicably: Saqib Zafar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar Monday said that all departments at the south Punjab secretariat were performing to facilitate local people.

While chairing a meeting here, Saqib stated that the departments were serving as per the aspiration of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He added that the masses were being given relief at their doorstep. He remarked that separate allocations were made in the recent budget and hoped that it would bring massive level development in the region.

The additional chief secretary stated that the government was focusing on the up-gradation of the Basic Health Units. Similarly, the work on mega projects including the up-gradation of DHQ Hospital and Nishtar-II was also heading forward at a rapid pace. The government took timely steps and saved people from coronavirus pandemic.

Saqib took notice of public complaints and directed officers concerned to resolve the complaints at the earliest. The practical steps needed to address public issues. Meanwhile, Secretary Forest South Punjab Sarfaraz Maggasi stated that construction of mini-zoo in Taunsa was progress and hoped it would be completed very soon. Similarly, repair work at Bahawalpur zoo had been completed. About the 10-Billion Tree project, he informed that forest had been installed at 47 acres at Mauza Hudail Mullana.

In Wahwa area of DG Khan, the trees have been planted at 450 acres. About the Fisheries department, he observed that work on the construction of diagnostic labs for fish was also in progress. On this occasion, Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti was also present.