Differently abled child recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A 14-year-old differently abled boy,abducted earlier, was recovered from Lahore by Kangan pur police,Kasur.

Police said on Friday that Asghar r/o Jamsheer kalan filed a case that his son Salman left home on June 10 and didn't return.The teams started search and recovered a boy from Data Darbar Lahore.

A suspect was also arrested while further investigation was underway.