DIG Briefed On Police Performance

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

DIG briefed on police performance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector Geeral (DIG) Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi Mastoi, Friday briefed on police performance of district Sukkur by the Senior Superintendent of Police Irfan Ali Samo during the meeting held at SSP office Sukkur.

on this occasion, DIG also informed about the adopted strategies to reduce the crime rate and also apprised himself about the shortage of police Jawans and facilities required for the police personnel and officers.

During meeting with traders and notables, he said that there was need of more police jawans to control the crime in the region and for this purpose we have decided to the recruitment of police personnel in the Sukkur region. He heard the grievances of notables and traders and assured them of solutions of their problems including encroachment and traffic problem being faced by common people.

