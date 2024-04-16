DIG Conducts Open Kachari For Applicants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:41 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) DIG Larkana Division Nasir Aftab has conducted open Kachari in his office with public and met the applicants here on Tuesday.
Petitioners belonging to Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpure, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot districts he listened their problems and had received applications from them.
Some problems resolved on the spot and rest he passed orders with instructions has issued to the concerned SPPs', for solving public interest matter with investigation on merit basis.
On the occasion, the DIG said that the doors of my office are always open for the public.
Now the central complaint cell of the range office has been made fully functional where citizens can meet me and tell their problems without any fear. will be investigated and resolved on a priority basis.
