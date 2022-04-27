UrduPoint.com

DIG Hazara Hosts Farewell Iftar Dinner In Honour Of Outgoing DPO Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 06:50 PM

DIG Hazara hosts farewell Iftar Dinner in honour of outgoing DPO Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Mirwais Niaz Wednesday organized a farewell Iftar party in honor of outgoing District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi at Police Club Abbottabad.

On the occasion Commissioner Hazara Mutahir Zeb, DC Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat, Police Officers, Army Officers and others were present.

DIG Hazara while addressing the participants said that DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi's services for maintaining peace in Abbottabad District are commendable.

Mirwais Niaz said that the DPO solved many problems with his professional competence and teamwork during his stay in Abbottabad, he took many steps to improve the police of Abbottabad district and performed his duties day and night with diligence and hard work.

He said that transfer and posting is a part of the service as Chief of Hazara Police, we wish him all the best in his future professional life.

While speaking on the occasion the outgoing DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi said that Abbottabad is the most important district of the Hazara region, it was a matter of pride for me to serve in this part of the region, I always tried to work hard and diligently.

He further said that the people of Abbottabad district are aware that I have tried my best to serve this district as much as I could, I thank every resident of the district who cooperated with the Abbottabad police on many important occasions like local body elections, polio campaign, Muharam and others and has been in the forefront with its police in maintaining law and order.

I am also very grateful to the police officers who have always been with me due to which we have also handled the professional services in a good manner and resolved many important cases.

