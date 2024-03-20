DIG Larkana takes notice of a 50 years old man’s murder

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Larka­na Range Nisar Aftab on Wednesday took serious notice of the killing of a 50-years-old Abdul Ghaffar Dahani, who was killed by armed men due to an old family Clash between two parties of Jeeha-Dahani communities in the area of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto Police Station of Larkana district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Larka­na Range Nisar Aftab on Wednesday took serious notice of the killing of a 50-years-old Abdul Ghaffar Dahani, who was killed by armed men due to an old family Clash between two parties of Jeeha-Dahani communities in the area of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto Police Station of Larkana district.

SSP Larkana has asked to submit a report of murder case.

DIG Larkana has said that all the accused involved in the murder should be arrested, no one will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation under the guise of tribal disputes and take the law into their hands.

On the other hand, the brother of notorious dacoit Hasoo Banglani, nephew Mohammad Sharif Banglani has been killed in an alleged encounter with Kashmore Police.

In this regard, DIG Larkana expressed his views in the statement. He said that there was an encounter between Kashmore Police and dacoits in the area of Provincial Constancy Jamal of Karampur, (Khandkakot) where as a result of the exchange of fire, one dacoit Banglani has been killed.

DIG Larkana said that the deceased bandit is the brother of notorious dacoit Hasoo Banglani whose criminal record is being collected.