DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan reviews security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan on Saturday visited Data Darbar and reviewed the security arrangements.

According to police sources, during the visit he met on duty police officers, jawans and directed them to stay vigilent.

He also reviewed security arrangements at the entrance points of the Darbar and its surroundings.

On this occasion, devotees expressed satisfaction over the security measures taken by the Lahore police.

Ashfaq Khan said that Dolphin squad and Police Response Teams should carry out effective patrolling on the roads connected to Data Darbar.

He said that the deputed snipers must monitor every movement adding that police and security staff should behave well with the devotees.

SP Iqbal Town capt (retd) Muhammad Ajmal, Data Darbar Security Incharge and other police officials were also present during the visit of DIG.