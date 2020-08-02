DIG orders implementation of Kite Flying Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan has directed the police officials concerned to ensure implementation of the Kite Flying Act in their areas.

He directed them to take strict action against kite-flyers and those who were involved in its business without any discrimination. If any person is killed due to kite-flying, strict action would be taken against the police station and officials concerned, he warned.

The DIG Operations advised parents to keep their children from the bloody game.

Meanwhile, security arrangements had been put on high alert at all entry and ext points of the city.

He asked the officials deputed at churches to stay alert and keep a vigilant eye on suspected persons. He directed officers to visit church in their respective areas and inspect security arrangements there. He asked the officials of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and other police to increase patrolling around churches.