DIG Prisons visits jails

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Saeedullah Gondal on Tuesday visited the Central jail Mianwali,

District Jail Shahpur and Sargodha District jail, and checked arrangements.

He checked various sections of the jails, including hospital, kitchen and barracks.

He also met with prisoners and inquired about basic facilities.