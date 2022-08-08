UrduPoint.com

DIG Reviews Security Arrangements Of 10th Muharram

Published August 08, 2022

DIG reviews security arrangements of 10th Muharram

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Monday visited Haripur district and reviewed security arrangements for 10th Muharram procession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Imran Shahid and Deputy Commissioner Haripur Mohammad Fawad gave a detailed briefing to the DIG regarding the security arrangements.

Mirwais Niaz also visited the security control room and reviewed the monitoring of installed CCTV cameras and was briefed about the video recording and monitoring of cameras.

On this occasion, DIG Hazara visited all the procession routes from the place where the procession started and concluded.

The DIG Hazara met the peace committee members, district administration and dignitaries of the area and appealed for cooperation in terms of law and order to create harmony in the city and to end the procession peacefully with religious devotion and respect.

Talking to media, he said that Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Army personnel were also present during the processions as complete and comprehensive security arrangements have been made.

Security cameras have also been installed with the support of the district administration through which monitoring is being done to the routes of procession.

