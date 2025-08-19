CM visits Honda company in Tokyo, discusses EV cooperation

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the headquarters of Honda Company in Tokyo on Tuesday and met Executive Vice President Noriya Kayahara.

The two sides discussed enhancing strategic cooperation between the Punjab government and Honda, particularly in the areas of local production and assembly of electric vehicles (EVs), said a handout issued here.

During the meeting, both agreed to benefit from Japan’s expertise, especially Honda’s experience, to train and skill Punjab’s youth in the EV sector.

The CM briefed the Honda leadership about Punjab’s plan to establish an EV depot for 1,500 electric buses in collaboration with the private sector.

CM Maryam Nawaz said Honda’s cooperation in promoting the culture of electric vehicles in Punjab would be highly valued. She added that Punjab has vast potential to become the largest market for EVs in the region, offering excellent investment opportunities and skilled labor for manufacturing and assembly.

She highlighted Punjab’s vision to develop battery charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and bikes across urban and semi-urban areas and welcomed Honda’s support in setting up a state-of-the-art vehicle testing laboratory. She added that the Punjab government is extending attractive incentives and opportunities to foreign investors.

The CM also shared plans for launching a high-speed train project between Lahore and Rawalpindi and introducing a Tourist Glass Train between Rawalpindi and Murree to promote tourism. She reiterated her government’s commitment to improving vehicle safety standards to reduce road accidents.

The Honda Executive Vice President warmly welcomed CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, appreciating her forward-looking vision and passion for Punjab’s development.

