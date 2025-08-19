Dr. Shahid Siddique Murder Case: Seven Accused Indicted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A sessions court on Tuesday indicted seven accused, including Abdul Qayyum, in the murder case of Dr. Shahid Siddique.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Mirza Aurangzeb Baig conducted the hearing, during which accused - Abdul Qayyum, Sajjad, Shahid, Shehryar, Saqlain, Riaz, and Nawaz - were produced before the court.
During the proceedings, the court indicted the accused, who pleaded not guilty and expressed their intention to contest the charges.
Following this, the court adjourned the proceedings until August 30 and summoned the prosecution witnesses to record their statements.
Kahna police had registered a case against the accused. Last year, Dr. Shahid Siddique was shot dead outside a mosque in a private housing society, shortly after returning from Friday prayers.
