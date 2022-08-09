UrduPoint.com

DIG Sukkur Monitors Ashura Processions Security

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

DIG Sukkur monitors Ashura processions security

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur Region Javed Jiskani on Tuesday paid visit to processions routes and inspected security arrangements made to ensure the observance of Youm-e-Ashur in a peaceful way.

Talking to APP, DIG Jiskani expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said the management and organizers of the processions fully cooperated with the district administration, and that he was himself monitoring the entire situation.

The DIG Sukkur said security was on high alert and all arrangements were in place to avert any unwanted incident. The police was doing their job very well in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts and hopefully no untoward incident would take place on the day, he added.

