Digitalization of AJK Police services afoot for capacity building as per modern age: SSP Kamran Ali.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 31 (APP):Another value addition of digitalization of AJK police services, Inspector General of Police (AJK) Dr. Amir Sheikh Thursday inaugurated the opening face of the gigantic project at Police lines HQs, official sources said.

CPO Muzaffarabad-based Incharge of the AJK Police uplift Protects – Senior Superintendent of Police Kamran Ali told APP on Friday that a mock crime scene unit and office of the resource persons adjacent to the recently inaugurated Police school of investigation completed in the State capital city.

"Credit goes to all the team who worked very hard under direct dynamic supervision and guidance of the AJK Inspector General of Police Dr. Amir Sheikh", Kamran said while responding to a question.

Elaborating the salient features of the project, SSP Kamran Ali said that the IGP visited all blocks of the under construction project comprising police training school mess for the constabulary.

"It's a huge project that will be completed by 10th of April this year", he added while responding to a query.

Addressing the ceremony, the IGP Amir Sheikh directed to all concerned to produce a boarding project for more better residential facilities exclusively for under-training female officers.

"All above projects are part of the ongoing phased exceptional initiatives for the welfare of police jawans with prime focus to enhance their professional skills harmonious to the need of the modern age", SSP Kamran Ali said while responding to another question.

Kamran Ali continued that under another broad-based police services uplift programe of digitalization of the police services in AJK under the able guidance of the IGP Dr. Amir Sheikh Additional IGP Tahir Mahmood Queshi (Overall head of *Digitalization of AjK Police initiatives) with the assistance of the DIG of Muzaffarabad Region and DIG HQs gave away computers, scanners, Digital Cameras DSL (one each) to all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir – besides a lates laptop and microsoft Surface (tablet)* In order to strengthen and ensure more better performance of the IT Wing at the Central Police Office in Muzaffarabad, he added.

SSP Kamran Ali further told that in order to ensure uninterrupted swift communication and dissemination of the professional know-how and info through the latest digitalized means during routine working and to monitor the IT projects all over AJK 24/7, the Central Police Office (CPO) Muzaffarabad has been equipped with the latest Computers(Desktop) containing Core i5 4th Generation 3.2GHZ strength with 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, 250 GB HDD, 10 HP 19" led Monitors wide display, Branded 10 Keyboards and latest scanners including 10 Multi Page Scanners HP 5590 Fort all 10 Districts, DSLR(Digital cameras).

These Gadgets are primarily to strengthen CRO(Criminal Record Office), Canon DSLR D1200& D1100, 3 Cameras Distributed in Region Mirpur rest will be distributed within next couple of days, he said.

To another question, SSP Kamran Sali said that PITB organization has been consulted for establishment of AJK police App as the organization was already working on it at the pattern of Punjab police App with prime focus to bring all social mediums and help-lines under one umbrella, he revealed.

Referring to the equipment of the Information Technology wing of the Central Police Office CPO Muzaffarabad, the Project In charge of Project said that CPO IT wing has been equipped with latest laptop containing HP core i5 8th Generation, 256 GB SSD, RAM 16 GB, besides Specs For Microsoft tablet comprising Core i5 4th Generation2.128 GB SSD and 4GB RAM.