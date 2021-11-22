UrduPoint.com

Digitization Of Land Record Survey To Be Completed Till December: Amin Aslam

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said the government had completed over 88 percent 'digitalization of land record survey', whereas remaining 12 percent would be complete till December

It is another revolutionary step of the incumbent government against corrupt land mafias in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Amin Aslam said the project would help the government in preventing record tempering, land grabbing, illegal constructions and recurrent phenomena of encroachments, adding, PM Imran Khan would directly monitor the project.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to change this mafia tradition and would not let mafia exist in the country anymore, adding, in the first phase, the government would complete this one year project of digitization of land records in major cities of Pakistan like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Replying a query about forest mafia, he said government had faced massive resistance when it began cadastral mapping of Pakistan to digitalis land records, adding, provincial forest departments were not agreed to provide data about their lands but now government was successfully working on the project.

He said with the accurate digital records of forest land, the government would now take strict action against those involved in land mafias and their facilitators.

To another question he said the encroached state land number was highest in Sindh.

He said not only the field staff, but also senior officials would be held accountable for forest offenses and no leniency would be shown for laxity on their part.

"The provincial forest departments will constitute a task force against culprits and legal action will be taken in all cases to eliminate the forest mafia", he mentioned.

