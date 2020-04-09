DIGP Traffic for continuation of actions against traffic rules violators

The Deputy Inspector General of Police - Traffic Karachi on Thursday ordered to continue actions against traffic rules violators besides staff should also ensure adoption of precautionary measures to protect themselves from Covid-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police - Traffic Karachi on Thursday ordered to continue actions against traffic rules violators besides staff should also ensure adoption of precautionary measures to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Addressing a meeting at his office, he directed traffic officials to take actions against violators of one-way, pillion riding, under age drivers and drivers without license, said a statement.

He asked Superintendents of Police - Traffic to focus on the welfare of the officials and personnel working in their jurisdictions. The SPs were ordered to ensure that the staff posted at different duty points are adopting precautionary measures that include wearing face masks, gloves and using senitizers.

The DIGP- Traffic Karachi said that the SPs must visit the duty points of personnel and have lunch with them to keep their moral high.