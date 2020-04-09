UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIGP Traffic For Continuation Of Actions Against Traffic Rules Violators

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:52 PM

DIGP Traffic for continuation of actions against traffic rules violators

The Deputy Inspector General of Police - Traffic Karachi on Thursday ordered to continue actions against traffic rules violators besides staff should also ensure adoption of precautionary measures to protect themselves from Covid-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police - Traffic Karachi on Thursday ordered to continue actions against traffic rules violators besides staff should also ensure adoption of precautionary measures to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Addressing a meeting at his office, he directed traffic officials to take actions against violators of one-way, pillion riding, under age drivers and drivers without license, said a statement.

He asked Superintendents of Police - Traffic to focus on the welfare of the officials and personnel working in their jurisdictions. The SPs were ordered to ensure that the staff posted at different duty points are adopting precautionary measures that include wearing face masks, gloves and using senitizers.

The DIGP- Traffic Karachi said that the SPs must visit the duty points of personnel and have lunch with them to keep their moral high.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Visit Traffic Moral From

Recent Stories

Philippine President Urges COVID-19 Survivors to D ..

3 minutes ago

Four tube well connections disconnected over non p ..

3 minutes ago

Call for support Thalassemia patients in Dera, chi ..

3 minutes ago

China sent medical experts abroad out of humanitar ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Dera for ensuring transparency in dis ..

7 minutes ago

Fire at Petrochemical Factory in Russia's Samara R ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.