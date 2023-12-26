Open Menu

DIKhan TMA Employees Call Off Strike

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 06:22 PM

The workers of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) DIKhan on Tuesday finally called off strike after assurance for payment of their pending salaries of three months

Initially, the TMA employees started the strike for the non-payment of salaries for the past three months, with workers determined to continue until their dues were settled.

Following the successful negotiations with TMA officials, with the efforts of TMA Staff Union and Pakistan Workers Federation, TMA workers and other staff promptly resumed their duties, marking the end of the work boy­cott.

On the occasion, the representative of TMA Staff union said that the municipal services had been restored and the strike was called off after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government released a grant for TMA.

