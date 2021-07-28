UrduPoint.com
Dilapidated Roads, Poor Cleanliness Irk Traders In Timber Market

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The traders expressed concern over dilapidated roads, poor cleanliness, and presence of sewerage water at various locations in Timber market and demanded of the provincial government to take immediate notice of the situation.

Traders Mahr Shakir, Siddique, Hafiz Dilawar, and some others talking to APP stated that Timber market lacked facilities.

They remarked that Multan's timber market was one of the biggest markets of South Punjab but it lacked facilities. The district administration had promised to replace faulty sewerage line, however, the promise was not honoured so far.

Similarly, Solid Waste Management was also demonstrating lethargy to ensure cleanliness in the market, they alleged.

The traders demanded of high ups to repair and construct roads in Timber market as early as possible.

The government should also improve the law and order situation as dacoity incidents have been reported continuously in the market.

They also demanded for installation of filtration plants for facility of local people as well as visitors.

