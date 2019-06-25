UrduPoint.com
Director British Consul Sindh, Balochistan Mr. Miehael Houlgate Calls On Governor Balochistan

Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:40 PM

Director British Consul Sindh and Balochistan Miehael Houlgate called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Director British Consul Sindh and Balochistan Miehael Houlgate called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Tuesday.

Changing of economic n the region, ongoing development projects in province, promotion of education, skill training of youth came under discussion during meeting, said press release issued here.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said Balochistan has rich natural resources in mineral sector beside it has unique geographical location, adding it is a difficult task to maintain the situation of peace owing to long borders in province while the peace situation has been improved in Balochistan by our security forces after rendering lot of sacrifices for creating better environment of development in the area.

Director Mieheal Holugate briefed the Balochistan Governor about provision of education facilities including latest training, imparting standard education, research knowledge and other cooperating in different fields of educational institutions for youth of province.

Governor Balochistan appreciated the efforts of Director Mieheeal Houlgate for supporting youth in educational sectors in the area and assured him for cooperating in this regard.

