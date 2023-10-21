Director Health Services Mirpurkhas Division released performance report

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Director of Health Services for Mirpurkhas Division submitted a report on Saturday, covering the period from October 1st to October 15th, 2023, regarding the treatment and medical facilities provided to patients in government hospitals in Tharparkar, Umarkot, and Mirpurkhas.

The report detailed various medical services and treatments provided in different hospitals.

In District Headquarters Hospital Mirpurkhas, there were 126 normal deliveries, 56 operative deliveries, 34 general surgeries, 270 orthopedic surgeries, 14 orthopedic procedures, and 146 children admitted to the pediatric nursery. Additionally, there were 2004 laboratory tests, 888 ultrasounds, 39 TB and 11 hepatitis patients treated. The hospital also conducted 1322 X-rays, 33 surgeries, and provided medical facilities to 101 malaria and 4 dengue patients, along with 113 dental patients receiving treatment, including 36 root canals. There were 14,405 emergency patients and 91 cardiac patients who received medical services.

In District Headquarters Hospital Umarkot, there were 55 normal deliveries, 4 operative deliveries, 8 general surgeries, 9 orthopedic procedures, and 27 children admitted to the pediatric nursery. The hospital conducted 7677 laboratory tests, 1398 ultrasounds, and treated 28 TB and 9 hepatitis patients. The hospital also carried out 837 X-rays, treated 464 malaria patients, 205 dental patients, including 72 root canals. In addition, 1407 emergency patients and 130 heart disease patients received medical facilities.

In District Headquarters Hospital Tharparkar, there were 150 normal deliveries, 40 operative deliveries, 18 general surgeries, and 471 admissions to pediatric nurseries. The hospital conducted 4628 laboratory tests, 1099 ultrasounds, and treated 9 TB and 7 hepatitis patients.

The hospital also performed 581 X-rays, 13 surgeries, and provided medical facilities to 112 malaria and 3 dengue patients. Additionally, 15 dental patients were treated, along with 23 root canals. The hospital catered to 2456 emergency patients and 481 heart disease patients.

At Taluk Headquarters Mirpurkhas, there were 25 normal deliveries, 21 operative deliveries, 4 general surgeries, and 146 children admitted to the pediatric nursery. The hospital conducted 2141 laboratory tests, 199 ultrasounds, and treated 14 TB and 6 hepatitis patients. The hospital also carried out 205 X-rays, 3 surgeries, and provided medical facilities to 225 malaria patients. Additionally, 121 dental patients were treated, and 181 emergency patients and 91 cardiac patients received medical services.

At Taluk Headquarters Umarkot, there were 115 normal deliveries, 17 children admitted to the pediatric nursery, 1608 laboratory tests, 93 ultrasounds, and 32 TB and 5 hepatitis patients treated. The hospital conducted 362 X-rays, treated 510 malaria patients, and provided medical facilities to 2 dental patients. Additionally, 1826 emergency patients received medical services.

According to the report by the Director of Health, Tharparkar Taluk headquarters saw 198 normal deliveries, 4 general surgeries, 143 children admitted to the pediatric nursery, 2736 laboratory tests, 1242 ultrasounds, and treated 31 TB and 45 hepatitis patients. The hospital also conducted 288 X-rays, treated 292 malaria and 1 dengue patient, provided treatment to 61 dental patients, including 22 root canals, and attended to 986 emergency patients and 3 cardiac patients.

Shr/378