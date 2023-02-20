UrduPoint.com

Director Operations PDMA Review Dewatering Process In Naushehroferoze

Published February 20, 2023

On the directives of the High Court Sukkur Bench, Director Operations Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Imdad Hussain Siddiqui on Monday visited different areas of the district and reviewed the dewatering process

According to a handout issued by the district Information office, Director Operation presided over a high-level meeting.

The meeting was attended by the Project Director Scarp Irrigation Amjad Ahmed Memon, Executive Engineer Irrigation Nusrat division Atta Hussain Chajro, Executive Engineer works and Services Ameer Bux Rahujo, Executive Engineer Irrigation Rohri Division Kandiaro Faheem Makhdoom, and relevant officers.

Director Operation said that last week he had visited different areas of the district, however, will pay visits to more areas to review the implementation of directives and decisions taken during the visit.

Director Operations directed relevant officers to perform their duty amicably and strict disciplinary action will be taken against any officer found negligent in this regard.

He said that accumulated rain and flood water had been washed out from many areas but it was still accumulated in some areas due to different reasons. Later, he visited different areas and reviewed the sanitation situation.

