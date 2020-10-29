Director PBM visits Daar-ul-Ehsaas Kot Addu

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) South Punjab Malik Muhammad Arshad paid a visit to 'Daar-ul-Ehsaas' Kot Addu on Thursday and directed for implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in the center.

The director advised the kids to pay focus on their studies and directed the staff to do nurturing of these children like own kids and warned of strict action against any negligence.

He felicitated the Assistant Director PBM Kashif Saleem over getting the required strength of kids completed in the Daar-ul-Ehsaas.

The director was informed that the corona tests of the staff and kids have been conducted and report is expected within few days.

Director Bait-ul-Mal also met with the staff of the Centre, listened their problems and assured for resolving them.

