Disease Surveillance Meeting Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The District Health Authority Gujrat on Monday held its monthly disease surveillance review meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer(CEO),Dr. Syed Atta-ul-Munim.
According to a spokesperson,World Health Organization (WHO) representative for Gujarat, Dr.
Sadaf Sultan, briefed participants on infectious disease surveillance in children.
The meeting was attended by the District Health Officer (Preventive Services),Deputy District Health Officers, medical superintendents,child specialists, Disease Surveillance Officers and Assistant Superintendents of Vaccination.
The CEO directed officials to further strengthen Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) surveillance to ensure timely and quality monitoring.
